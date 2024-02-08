Naidu TDP Chief holds meeting with Amit Shah

N Chandrababu Naidu, the president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), held discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday night, fueling speculation of a potential alliance between the two parties ahead of the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting took place at the residence of the Home Minister, with indications suggesting that the BJP and TDP might join forces for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Naidu’s potential return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could mark a significant development, following the recent entry of Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar into the coalition. With Naidu’s desire to align with the BJP and the ruling party’s belief that such a partnership could bolster their prospects in Andhra Pradesh, discussions have intensified regarding the terms of a potential alliance, particularly regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming polls.