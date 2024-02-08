Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to reach Amethi on Feb 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is scheduled to reach his former parliamentary constituency of Amethi on February 19, as confirmed by a party official on Thursday. The yatra, which commenced from Mainpur on January 14, will traverse through various districts in Uttar Pradesh, covering a total of 20 districts over 11 days.

During his visit to Amethi, Gandhi will address a large public gathering near Babuganj Sagra Ashram in Gauriganj. Additionally, he is expected to speak at multiple locations along the journey, with plans to spend the night in Fursatganj. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, an ally of the INDIA bloc, will also join the yatra in Rae Bareli, expressing his support for the initiative. Amidst preparations for the yatra, there is significant anticipation among party leaders and locals, with hopes that Gandhi may provide insights into his potential candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, although no official announcement has been made by the Gandhi family regarding this matter. Formerly representing Amethi from 2002 to 2019, Rahul Gandhi faced defeat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections and last visited the constituency alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 15, 2022.