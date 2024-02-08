Scientists discover new jellyfish species with unique red stomach resembling the Cross of St. George

Researchers have identified a novel jellyfish species characterized by a distinctive red stomach resembling the Cross of St. George.

As detailed in a study published in the Zootaxa journal, the St. George’s Cross Medusa boasts notable attributes, including 240 tentacles and a prominent red cross pattern adorning its stomach, visible from an overhead perspective.

Discovered in 2002, scientists designated the newfound species as Santjordia pagesi, a homage to Saint George in Catalan. The species was encountered by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at a depth of 812 meters (2,644 feet) within the Sumisu Caldera, a hydrothermally active deep-sea volcanic formation situated in Japan’s Ogasawara Islands.

The exploration of this species posed considerable challenges due to the inhospitable conditions surrounding the volcanic structure, necessitating specialized equipment like ROVs for access. Another ROV encounter in 2020 confirmed the presence of a jellyfish belonging to the same species, although it eluded capture. The moniker “St. George’s Cross Medusa” derives from the resemblance of its red cross emblem to that of England.

Measuring approximately four inches (10.16 centimeters) in width and three inches (7.62 centimeters) in length, this medusa species is comparatively diminutive compared to its deep-sea counterparts.

In November 2023, André Morandini, a zoology professor at the University of São Paulo’s Institute of Biosciences, and his collaborators from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) disclosed their findings regarding this newfound gelatinous organism.

“The species is very different from all the deep-sea medusae discovered to date,” remarked André Morandini, noting its relatively compact size compared to other inhabitants of similar environments. Morandini conjectured that the red cross pattern adorning its stomach likely plays a role in food capture.