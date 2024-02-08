Sennheiser Accentum Plus wireless headphones launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sennheiser Accentum Plus wireless headphones have been launched in India . The Accentum series previously debuted in China and were showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The new over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are available in two colours – Black and White.

The price of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus is set at Rs. 15,990 in India. They will go on sale starting February 14 and will be available on Sennheiser’s website and Amazon. The pre-booking is open for the wearables and will continue till February 13. During this period, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 with an effective price of Rs. 14,990.

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus feature 37mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 10Hz to 22,000Hz and a speaker sensitivity of 106dB. The wireless headphones sport a dual beamforming microphone that is capable of reducing ambient noise and improving voice clarity. They also support adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

Sennheiser’s Accentum Plus are backed by an 800 mAh battery, that offer up to 50 hours of battery life via Bluetooth and with ANC turned on. The headphones take roughly 3.5 hours to fully charge and offers 5 hours of playtime with just a10 minute charge. For connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio port. Sennheiser also offers a cable in the box for wired listening experience.