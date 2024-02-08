Skeleton of flying dinosaur that lived in China revealed in a shocking discovery in Scotland

More than 166 million years following the existence of dinosaurs on Earth, scientists have announced the discovery of a winged dinosaur skeleton on Scotland’s Isle of Skye.

This revelation was documented in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on February 5th. The researchers assert that they have unearthed the remains of a singular pterosaur, identified as Ceoptera evansae, presumed to have inhabited Earth approximately 166 to 168 million years ago during the Middle Jurassic period.

The investigation was spearheaded by scientists from the University of Bristol, the University of Leicester, the Natural History Museum, and the University of Liverpool. As per the research, the incomplete fossilized remnants of Ceoptera evansae were initially stumbled upon in 2006 on a petite beach adjacent to the Loch Scavaig coastline, situated on the Strathaird Peninsula in the Isle of Skye. Subsequently, the researchers analyzed fragmented skeletons – comprising remnants of the wings, shoulders, backbone, and wings – employing digital scanning techniques to unveil distinct components of the skeleton that were “otherwise inaccessible” due to their entrenchment within rock formations.

As reported, Ceoptera evansae’s skeleton marks one of the initial pterosaur species to undergo comprehensive digital preparation.