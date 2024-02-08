Sri Lankan Navy arrests 19 Rameswaram fishermen for violating IMBL

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained two boats carrying a total of 19 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram, alleging a breach of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Following the apprehension, both the fishermen and their vessels were transported to the Kankesanthurai fishing harbor to undergo further legal procedures.

During a fishing expedition on Wednesday, approximately 482 mechanized boats departed from the Rameswaram fishing harbor and entered the sea. While engaged in fishing activities near the IMBL, a contingent of Indian boats was reportedly dispersed by the Sri Lankan Navy. However, two boats allegedly strayed into Sri Lankan waters, leading to their interception and subsequent detention by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Among the apprehended fishermen, the first boat carried 12 crew members, including individuals named Johnson, Mettan, Antony, S Muniyasamy, K Muniyasamy, Sekar, Jesuraja, Cloverson, Prasanth, Selva Thomas, and Selvaraj. The second vessel contained seven members identified as Antony Sasikumar, Oswald, Franklin, S Muniyasamy, Arokiyam, Sini Malik, and Thaneeswar Malik. All 19 fishermen were residents of Thangachimadam and Rameswaram regions.

According to a Sri Lankan Navy official, the Northern Naval Command initiated the operation utilizing Fast Attack Craft and Coast Guard units to disperse a group of Indian poaching trawlers observed engaging in unauthorized fishing activities near the Delft Island during the early hours of February 7. As a result, two Indian poaching trawlers were seized, and 19 Indian fishermen were arrested.