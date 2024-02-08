State government imposes statewide ban on ‘hookah’: Details

Bangalore: Karnataka state government imposed a statewide ban on ‘hookah’. Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao announced this. The order banning hookah also prohibits the sale of hookah and related-ingredients, advertising and business of hookah. This decision was taken to protect public health and youth.

‘Keeping in view the serious effects of hookah consumption on people’s health, an important order has been issued banning hookah consumption across the state. We are implementing a ban on hookah smoking in Karnataka by amending the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA),’ Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a post on X.

‘The hookah bar is a cause of state fire hazards and violates state fire control and fire safety laws. Consumption of hookah in hotels, bars and restaurants makes food items unsafe for public consumption and may adversely affect public health. In general, the sale, consumption, and advertising of hookah products known as hookah tobacco or nicotine- containing nicotine-free tobacco-free, flavored, unflavored hookah molasses, shisha and other similar names and the producing, procuring, trading of the same has been banned with immediate effect in the interest of public health in the state,’ said the government order.

Violators will be arrested under COTPA (Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act ) 2003, Child Care and Protection Act 2015, Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015 and Indian Penal Code and Fire Control and Fire Protection Act.

According to the data tabled in the Assembly, more than 100 cases were filed against hookah bars in the last four years — 18 in 2020, 25 in 2021, 38 in 2022 and 25 in 2023. According to WHO data, 22.8% of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8% being smokers. 23.9% of adults are exposed to second-hand smoke in public places.