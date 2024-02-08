Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on February 9. At close, BSE Sensex was down 723.57 points or 1.00 percent at 71,428.43. NSE Nifty settled at 21,718 , down 212.50 points or 0.97 percent.

About 1341 shares advanced, 1908 shares declined, and 61 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were State Bank of India, BPCL, Power Grid Corporation, TCS and HCL Technologies. Top losers were Britannia Industries, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Nestle India.

Among sectors, auto, bank, realty, capital goods and FMCG down 0.6-2 percent, while oil & gas, power, Information Technology and PSU Bank up 0.3-2 percent. BSE midcap index ended on a flat note and smallcap index down 0.4 percent.