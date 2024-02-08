Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour to finally stream on OTT

For those eagerly anticipating Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the wait is finally over as the concert will be available for streaming on OTT platforms. According to the official announcement, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney+. This concert film will present an extended edition of the original film, incorporating five additional songs that were previously unavailable in the theatrical or digital releases.

Viewers seeking to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) can tune in to Disney+ worldwide, where the newly expanded version of the tour will premiere on March 15. Notably, the concert film will include bonus tracks such as “Cardigan” from Swift’s acclaimed 2020 album Folklore.

The disclosure was made by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who expressed his enthusiasm for bringing The Eras Tour to audiences on Disney+, emphasizing its widespread appeal and electrifying performances. In his statement, Iger remarked, “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+.”

The official X account for Disney+ tantalizingly hinted at what viewers can expect from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), teasing the inclusion of “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic tracks. However, the specific songs were not disclosed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the surprise.