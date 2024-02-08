Two security forces killed in clash with Naxalites in Jharkhand

Two security personnel lost their lives and another was injured during a shootout with Naxalites in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Wednesday, according to an official statement. The incident occurred in the Bairio forest area between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station zones, approximately 200 kilometers away from the state capital, Ranchi.

Confirming the casualties, IG (Operations) Amol V Homakar identified the deceased as Sikandar Singh from Wazirganj in Gaya and Sukan Ram from Palamu, Jharkhand. Chatra sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sandip Suman reported that the injured jawan, Aakash Singh, sustained a bullet wound and was evacuated to Ranchi for medical treatment. The security personnel were reportedly ambushed by members of the Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) while returning from an operation, Suman added. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed condolences to the families of the deceased personnel and pledged full support and assistance from the government. He assured that the sacrifices made by the personnel would not be forgotten and emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling Naxal activities by directing the Director General of Police to ensure adequate medical care for the injured personnel.