UAE announces new regulations for for fishing in popular area

Dubai: New regulations for fishing in Kalba region in Sharjah was announced. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Administrative Resolution No. (2) of 2024 for this.

As per new regulations, fishermen in Kalba are allowed to pass only through designated routes and not through prohibited areas to reach their fishing spots. They are not allowed to carry out any fishing activities within the prohibited areas designated by floating signs (buoys).

Fishermen are also prohibited from exporting their catch and selling them outside Kalba. But they are allowed to display and sell them in the city’s markets.

Fishermen whose equipments were confiscated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority will be compensated. The regulation adds that they will be compensated for the period of their unemployment.