UAE authority announces temporary road closure for UAE cycling Tour

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that traffic will be temporarily suspended on some roads in Dubai for the UAE Tour Women cycling race on Thursday. The traffic suspension will take place from 1.30pm to 4.30pm for 10 to 15 minutes at specific intersections.

The second edition of the Tour takes place from February 8 to 11. The first stage, called the Dubai Stage, will see the riders traversing a distance of 122km from Dubai Miracle Garden to Dubai Harbour on Thursday. Starting in Dubai Miracle Garden, the riders will pass landmarks such as Dubai Sports City, Al Qudra Cycle Track and Global Village before finishing at the Dubai Harbour.

20 teams of six riders each (13 UCI Women’s World Teams and 7 UCI Women’s Continental Teams), including last year’s winner Italian Elisa Longo Borghini compete in the event.The Tour consists of four stages — Dubai Stage, Modon Stage (113km), Presight Stage (128km) and Aldar Stage (105km).

The second stage will be from Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum to Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The third stage is from Al Ain Police Museum to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday. The fourth and final stage will see the riders start at Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and finishing ath Abu Dhabi Breakwater.