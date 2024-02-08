Valentine’s Week 2024: Chocolate Day: Know the health benefits of eating chocolate

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day. Chocolate is one of the oldest luxuries of mankind and is also linked with love and affection. Gifting chocolate to loved ones is usual. Chocolate is the most common sweet worldwide which is enjoyed by people across all age groups.

Chocolate has several health benefits. Studies show that dark chocolate can help improve sex drive. Dark chocolate is beneficial for overall sexual health as it increases levels of dopamine, a chemical that affects the pleasure centers of the brain.

According to a study, consuming 40 grams of dark chocolate daily for 14 days reduced levels of the stress hormone cortisol in the body. Dark chocolate is a food that helps improve blood circulation throughout the body.

Chocolate contains a compound called theobromine, which is a substance that acts on the central nervous system. It makes a person feel stimulated and excited. Chocolate is also said to be a super libido booster. Studies show that eating chocolate increases libido by promoting the release of chemicals like phenethylamine and serotonin into the body. Eating chocolate makes you feel good, even euphoric.

Chocolates have an abundance of antioxidants and experts believe that it has more antioxidants than most foods. Due to this, chocolate can directly influence the insulin resistance of the body and in turn, reduce the risk of diabetes significantly. Darker chocolate is said to have more antioxidants.