Yami Gautam to be a mum soon

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar shared the joyous news of expecting their first child during the trailer launch event of their upcoming film “Article 370”. Aditya, known for directing “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, expressed his excitement, describing the movie as a “family affair” given the presence of his wife and the imminent arrival of their baby. Gautam, in turn, appreciated her husband’s unwavering support during the shoot and acknowledged the crucial role he played in her journey to motherhood. She also expressed gratitude towards her brother-in-law and others for their support.

The couple’s journey from co-stars in “Uri” to life partners has been one of love and companionship. Having tied the knot in 2021, they now eagerly anticipate the arrival of their first child. “Article 370”, their collaborative project, reflects their personal and professional bond. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar, the film delves into the complexities surrounding the abrogation of Article 370, with Priyamani also featuring in a prominent role. As they embark on this new chapter of parenthood, Gautam and Dhar continue to celebrate their shared journey, both on-screen and off-screen.