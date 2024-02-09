9 Million Devotees Bathe in Ganga in Prayagraj on this day

On Mauni Amavasya, approximately 9 million individuals participated in the ritualistic bathing in the Ganga and the sacred ‘Sangam’ in Prayagraj by 8 am on Friday, marking the third significant bathing event of the Magh Mela. According to an official from the Magh Mela administration, devotees from various parts of the state have been converging at the riverbanks to partake in the religious ritual.

To accommodate the large influx of devotees, the administration has extended the length of the ghats from 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet and established a total of 12 ghats equipped with facilities like changing sheds. Moreover, there has been a considerable increase in the number of public and institutional toilets available in the area, with the count rising from 1,800 to 18,000 to ensure sanitation and hygiene during the religious gathering. Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed an ample number of personnel to oversee the security of the devotees participating in the event.