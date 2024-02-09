Assam Chief Hails Termination of Free Movement Regime

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Centre’s recent decision to terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR), calling it a crucial move to safeguard ‘Bharat’ and strengthen efforts to combat infiltration and insurgency in the Northeast. Sarma expressed his support for Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s initiative, stating that alongside the ongoing fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border, this policy change will establish a robust mechanism to tackle infiltration and insurgency effectively. He emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the nation is witnessing proactive measures aimed at ensuring long-term peace and progress in the region. Home Minister Amit Shah also reiterated the government’s commitment to securing the borders, stating that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to bolster internal security.