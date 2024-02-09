Asus launches Chromebook CM14 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Asus Chromebook CM14 was launched in India. The Asus Chromebook CM14 is priced in India at Rs. 26,990 and is available for purchase in the country via Amazon in Gravity Grey colour .

The newly launched Chromebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare non-touch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 220 nits brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU, paired with an ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It is pre-installed with Google’s Chrome OS and comes with 128GB of eMMC onboard storage.

The Asus Chromebook CM14 carries a 720p webcam camera with a privacy shutter and inbuilt Face AE feature. It also comes with an ergonomic spill-resistant keyboard of up to 405cc, with the touchpad supporting gesture input. The laptop is equipped with a face unlock feature, a Kensington nano security slot and a Titan C security chip.

Backed by a 42Wh 2-cell battery, the Asus Chromebook CM14 supports 45W fast charging. The laptop is also claimed to provide up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. It features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The laptop gets two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm 2-in-1 microphone/headphone jack and a microSD card reader.