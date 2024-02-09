BHIM app is giving up to Rs 750 cashback offers: Know how to avail it

Mumbai: Leading digital payment app, BHIM payments app is offering cashback up to Rs 750. Users can get a chance to earn money back on their transactions. These offers are available for a limited time.

Users can get a flat cashback of Rs 150 by using the BHIM app for dining out or travelling. They will receive Rs 30 cashback on transactions over Rs 100 for food and travel expenses, including railway ticket bookings, cab rides, and restaurant bills paid via the merchant UPI QR code. With a maximum cashback limit of Rs 150, users need to avail of this offer at least five times to earn the full amount.

Rupay credit cardholders will get an additional cashback reward of Rs 600 by linking their card to the BHIM app. This offer includes Rs 100 cashback on the first 3 transactions over Rs 100 each, followed by Rs 30 cashback on the next 10 transactions over Rs 200 each month. Users can earn a total of Rs 600 cashback by completing these transactions.

BHIM app users can also benefit from the Urja 1 per cent scheme, which offers a flat 1 per cent cashback on all fuel payments, including petrol, diesel, and CNG, as well as utility bill payments such as electricity, water, and gas bills. The cashback is credited directly to the user’s primary bank account linked to the BHIM app.

These cashback offers are available until March 31, 2024.