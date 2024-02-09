Budget: 70,000 Jobs Created, Pension Raised

The Rajasthan interim budget, presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari, aligns with the impending Lok Sabha elections and sets a new precedent for the state with a slew of sops and announcements. Under the leadership of CM Bhajanlal Sharma, the budget introduces six significant schemes targeting various voter demographics, particularly focusing on areas like education, healthcare, and law enforcement. Finance Minister Diya Kumari assured the creation of 70,000 new job positions to address youth unemployment.

To streamline recruitment processes and enhance transparency, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Staff Selection Board will implement a comprehensive recruitment calendar. The government also plans to establish Yuva Sathi Centers across divisional headquarters to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, a skill development program aims to train 20,000 youths and artists, potentially benefiting around 40 lakh individuals, while Mission Olympics 2028 has been initiated to encourage state youth participation in the Olympics.

Furthermore, the budget addresses issues of regional disparities and women empowerment alongside reaffirming the government’s commitment to a Hindutva agenda. Notably, a budget of Rs 315 crore has been allocated for the development of 20 temples, while measures such as reinstating Misabandi pension and providing medical facilities to MISA prisoners underscore the government’s focus on social welfare and religious development.