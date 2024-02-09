Budget: Increased Women’s Allowance in 3.7 Lakh Crore budget

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, amounting to Rs 3,66,166 crore, on Thursday, with a focus on countering the grants provided by the BJP-led central government and gearing up for the upcoming elections. As part of the budget, Bhattacharya announced several new schemes and initiatives aimed at addressing various social and economic issues in the state.

One of the key highlights of the budget was the doubling of the monthly financial assistance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme for women belonging to the general caste category, raising it to Rs 1,000 per month. Additionally, women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities will receive Rs 1,200 per month under the scheme. This move is expected to benefit approximately 2.11 crore women in the state, albeit adding to the financial burden of the cash-strapped Bengal government.

The budget also addressed issues related to employment and housing. Chandrima Bhattacharya accused the central government of not paying dues to 21 lakh job card holders under the MGNREGA’s 100-day job scheme over the past three years. In response, the state government plans to launch a 50-day job scheme called ‘Karmashree.’ Furthermore, the budget mentioned a 4% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, although it remains significantly lower (32%) than the central pay structure. Additionally, if the Centre does not provide funding for the construction of 11 lakh houses under the PMAY scheme, the state government will consider covering the costs after waiting for one month for the grant.