Chocolate day 2024; Homemade chocolate recipe

Here is a simple homemade chocolate recipe:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup cocoa powder

2. 1/2 cup coconut oil or melted butter

3. 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

4. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5. Optional: nuts, dried fruits, or shredded coconut for added texture

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix together the cocoa powder, melted coconut oil or butter, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract until well combined.

2. If desired, stir in nuts, dried fruits, or shredded coconut for added flavor and texture.

3. Pour the mixture into chocolate molds or onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Place the molds or baking sheet in the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour, or until the chocolate has set.

5. Once set, remove the chocolates from the molds or break the chocolate bark into pieces.

6. Store the homemade chocolates in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Enjoy your delicious homemade chocolates as a treat or gift for friends and family!