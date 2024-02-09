Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,200, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5760, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged in kerala.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at 62,447 per 10 gram, up by Rs 4 or 0.01%. Silver futures were up by Rs 140 or 0.20% at Rs 70,977 per kg.

In international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,037.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,053.10 per ounce. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.23 per ounce, platinum was flat at $879.59, while palladium hit a five year low, losing 0.2% to $893.31.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,049.20 per troy ounce, up by $1.30 or 0.06%, while silver futures were hovering at $22.670 per troy ounce, up by $0.034 or 0.150%.