Cybersecurity authority issues alert for Android users

Dubai: The Cybersecurity Council in Dubai has issued an alert for Android users. The authority urged all Android users to update the software on their phones to prevent data leaks.

The authority warned users about ‘high-risk vulnerabilities’ found on Android devices, and that Google has released updates to tackle these issues. So, all users must update their devices. Otherwise, they may lose data.

In a post on X, the authority warned the risk of not updating includes losing, having your information stolen, and malicious software running on your phone without your knowledge, taking control of it.

Also Read: Market capitalization of LIC crosses Rs 7 lakh crore

The council has identified Android versions 11, 12, 12L, 13, and 14 as being vulnerable to this threat.

Earlier, in December 2023, the council had issued a similar alert for Apple users, urging them to update their softwares.