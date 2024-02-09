Dubai authority announces new bus route

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai introduced a new weekend bus route. The bus ‘W20’ will begin service on Friday, February 9. It will be useful for Al Mamzar beachgoers.

Route W20 will operate from Friday to Sunday between 5 pm and 11 pm, with half-hourly departures, connecting Stadium Metro Station with Al Mamzar Beach.

RTA also revised some bus routes. Route F62 will be extended to include Dubai Festival City and the Al Garhoud neighbourhood. Route C04 will be extended to the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Routes 103 and 106 will offer direct, non-stop services from main stations to the Global Village.

Route E303 is being rerouted via Al Ittihad Street to Sharjah. From the same date, routes 16A, 16B, 64A will be discontinued. Additionally, RTA’s Public Transport Agency will introduce journey time improvements for the following 13 bus routes: 5, 7, 62, 81, 110, C04, C09, E306, E307A, F12, F15, F26, and SH1 to ensure faster travel times for passengers.