Emirates to resume flights to this city: Details

Dubai: The flagship air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has decided to resume flight to a city in Australia. The air carrier will resume flights to Adelaide.

The airline will operate a daily service between the South Australia capital and Dubai from October 28, 2024. Emirates will deploy its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with 38 Business Class seats alongside 264 seats in Economy Class for the service. The aircraft will offer 302 seats per flight and over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide. Business Class on the Adelaide service will feature a 2-2-2 configuration.

Also Read: Pure EV launches X Platform 2.0 Limited Edition variants for ePluto Series

EK440 will depart from Dubai at 2am and arrive in Adelaide at 8.50pm. The return flight EK441 will depart from Adelaide at 10.35pm and arrive in Dubai at 5.15ams. Each flight will also offer 14 tonnes of cargo space, totalling 196 tonnes weekly between Dubai and Adelaide

Emirates first launched its Adelaide services in 2012 and carried more than 165,000 passengers between Dubai and Adelaide in 2019.