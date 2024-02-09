DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciates against US dollar, UAE dirham

Feb 9, 2024, 01:55 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the UAE dirham and the US dollar  in early trade on Friday. The strengthening of the  American currency, negative trend in domestic equities, sustained foreign  fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices in the international market weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.96 against the US dollar and touched 83.01, registering a loss of 5 paise. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled on a flat note at 82.96 against the US dollar. The Indian currency is trading at  22.618 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.19, higher by 0.03 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,933.78 crore.

