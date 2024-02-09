DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathNEWSCrime

Four dead, 100+ cops injured as madrasa, mosque demolished in Haldwani

Feb 9, 2024, 10:12 am IST

Violent clashes erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani following the demolition of a purportedly “illegal” madrasa and an adjacent mosque, resulting in four fatalities and leaving over 250 individuals injured, as per media reports. The unrest prompted authorities to enforce a curfew after enraged locals set fire to vehicles and a police station, while also pelting stones. The incident unfolded in the Banbhoolpura area of Malik ka Bagicha, where the demolition took place.

In response to the escalating situation, a state-wide high alert was issued, and Internet services were suspended in Banbhoolpura. Furthermore, authorities authorized shoot-at-sight orders against rioters. Among the casualties, most of those hospitalized were police personnel, while others included municipal workers involved in the demolition and the Haldwani Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). According to ADGP Law and Order AP Anshuman, the violence resulted in four deaths and left over 100 police officers wounded in Banbhoolpura.

