Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Etihad Airways announced as the official sponsor of this team

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has been announced as the official sponsor of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings signed an agreement with Etihad Airways for this.

The team officials and Chennai Super Kings’ players including Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Simarjit Singh were present at the ‘unveiling event’ held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. Players joined Etihad cabin crew onstage wearing their new jerseys displaying on the back the airline’s logo.

The Etihad’s logo will sport on the back of the team’s jersey. The partnership will also cover CSK’s events and platforms along with providing exclusive deals to the fans of CSK.

Also Read: Yamaha launches Chrome and Metallic Black colour options of FZ-X in India: Details

Earlier the airline announced Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.

‘Today marks the start of an extraordinary journey as we welcome the Chennai Super Kings to our sports portfolio. Cricket’s global resonance unites diverse communities, reflecting the shared values of Etihad and Chennai Super Kings. Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a celebration of a shared ethos, a testament to the collective spirit of Etihad and the Chennai Super Kings… We anticipate not only creating unforgettable moments for fans and travellers but also forging a powerful connection that transcends boundaries and elevates the spirit of the game to new heights,’ said Arik De, chief revenue officer at Etihad Airways.

Etihad provides a total of 165 weekly flights to 10 Indian cities, connecting Indian passengers to more than 70 destinations worldwide. Recently the airline launched 2 new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, and also increased Mumbai and Delhi frequencies from 2 flights to 4 flights per day.