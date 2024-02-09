IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai turns back due to foul smell

An IndiGo flight destined for Mumbai from Delhi was forced to turn back to the national capital on Friday morning. According to the airline, the decision was made as a precautionary measure due to a “momentary foul smell” detected on board. The flight, identified as 6E 449, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) shortly after departure.

IndiGo clarified that the pilot followed standard operating procedures by promptly landing the aircraft back in Delhi. While specific details regarding the nature of the smell were not immediately provided, the airline assured that an alternate aircraft was arranged for the affected passengers. IndiGo also expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to travelers due to the incident.