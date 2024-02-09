Indulge in a Sweet Twist: Try Baked Rasgullas

Here’s a recipe for baked rasgulla:

Ingredients:

– 1 liter whole milk

– 1/4 cup lemon juice

– 1 cup sugar

– 3 cups water

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– Saffron strands (optional)

– Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil over medium heat. Once it boils, reduce the heat to low and add the lemon juice gradually while stirring continuously. The milk will start to curdle. Keep stirring until the whey separates completely.

2. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit for a few minutes to allow the curds to settle.

3. Line a colander with cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel and place it over a bowl. Pour the curdled milk into the colander, allowing the whey to drain out. Rinse the curds under cold water to remove the lemon flavor.

4. Gather the edges of the cheesecloth or towel and squeeze out any excess liquid. Hang the bundle for about 30 minutes to drain any remaining whey.

5. Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

6. After the excess liquid has drained, transfer the chenna (curdled milk solids) to a mixing bowl. Knead the chenna with your hands for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and soft.

7. Divide the chenna into small portions and roll them into smooth balls, ensuring there are no cracks.

8. In a separate pot, combine the sugar, water, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely.

9. Gently drop the chenna balls into the boiling sugar syrup. Cover the pot and let the rasgullas cook for about 15-20 minutes over medium heat. They will double in size and become spongy.

10. Once cooked, remove the rasgullas from the syrup and place them in a baking dish.

11. Bake the rasgullas in the preheated oven for about 10-15 minutes until they develop a light golden color on top.

12. Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.

13. Garnish with chopped nuts if desired