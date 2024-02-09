Kawasaki launches Z500: Details

Mumbai: Japanese motorcycle brand, Kawasaki launched the Z500 street naked in Europe. The bike is priced at EUR 6,240 (approximately Rs. 5.27 lakh). Kawasaki could launch the Z500 in India in the future.

The new Kawasaki Z500 features l ‘Z’ styling and has a muscular look with a sculpted fuel tank, tank shrouds, and a small headlight setup. The rear portion of the motorcycle gets minimal bodywork and has split seats.

The new Z500 gets telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, ally wheels at both ends, disc brakes front and rear, LED lighting, and a choice between an LCD and TFT dash depending on the variant. The higher-spec SE version gets the TFT dash with phone connectivity.

The motorcycle is powered by a new 450cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 45bhp and 42Nm of torque. It is mated with a 6-sped gearbox. The Kawasaki Z500 rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyre.