Kerala Mahila Morcha Members Issue Beach Warning to Couples

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, members of the Mahila Morcha in Kerala have taken a stance against couples, resorting to an unusual protest. Led by the West Hill area committee, approximately 15 BJP workers gathered at Kondad beach in Kozhikode, wielding broomsticks to urge young men and women to vacate the area. The protest was inaugurated by BJP area general secretary Malini Santhosh, marking a form of moral policing against perceived immoral activities at the beach.

The protestors accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the alleged increase in immoral behavior at the beach and emphasized their intent to continue the broomstick protest to warn youths. While local residents have voiced concerns about anti-social activities by youths, including the lack of street lights exacerbating the issue, opposition parties view the BJP’s actions as politicization of the matter. Thoppayil division councillor C P Sulaiman highlighted ongoing efforts to address safety concerns at the beach, such as installing high-mast lights, but criticized the BJP’s approach as overly politicized.