Know secret funeral rituals of Indian Hijras

The Indian eunuchs commonly known as hijras are a secretive society having their own cult practices.The rituals of Hijra’s are unknown to others and entry to their community is highly guarded, so are their funeral services.

The funeral of a Hijra is always done at midnight and even more, the corpse is marched to the funeral ground as if it is walking – held up straight. This practice has links to ancient traditions that a Hijra corpse if viewed by a normal human, the deceased will again have to be born as Hijra in his next life. The Hijra’s also call derogatory names and often beat the corse with shoes and brooms before burying them. The practice is a punishment for any ill deeds the eunuch had done, so his soul stands clear of accounts.

The Hijra community will often last for a week if any member dies and prays for the solitude of the deceased soul. The corpse is clad in a white shroud and water from any holy river is poured into corpse mouth. Hijras are never cremated, they are always laid to rest in graves.

Anyone who peeps into a funeral service of Hijra is certainly asking for trouble as the community often reacts violently to these acts.