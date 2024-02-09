Know what is relactation and easy tips to get your baby back to breastfeeding

Relactation is a process where a mother who has stopped lactation for some decides to rebuild her supply after the supply is diminished for at least more than 40 days. As per medical experts, any mother who has a sudden glitch of supply or facing lactation issues, a baby not latching at the breast and a complete cessation of milk for more than a month can relactate.

The right way for relactation: It involves a process of training the breast, breast massages, and pumping and bringing the baby back to the breast. It needs a technical plan and should be done under the supervision of the lactation consultant.

6 ways to get your baby back to breastfeeding:

Breastfeed your baby when they are drowsy, such as right after waking up or during the night.

Spend time holding them against your skin while they nap, and they might latch on their own. This can be beneficial for the baby.

Reduce the use of bottles and pacifiers. Encourage the baby to breastfeed to boost his/her immunity.

Avoid offering the breast when they’re extremely hungry and try between feedings at first.

Offer the breast while rocking, walking, or swaying, and also during bath time, in a baby carrier, or in a dimly lit room.