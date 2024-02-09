Mini unveils fourth generation Cooper and Cooper S: Details

Mumbai: Mini has unveiled the fourth generation Cooper and Cooper S globally. The Mini Cooper was first launched in 1959 before being relaunched in 2000. Besides the three-door configuration, the fourth-gen Cooper range will comprise a 5-door. Mini is expected to bring the fourth-gen Cooper to India in the latter end of this year.

The car comes with oval-shaped headlamps encircled by LED DRLs, the hexagonal front grille, door-mounted ORVMs, and a flat roofline. It also has blacked-out inserts for the grille and air intake, new triangular LED taillamps with the Union Jack impression inside, new dual-tone, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers.

The fourth-gen Cooper has a minimalist two-tone dashboard with large circular 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen taking centre stage. The drive selector is now housed within the toggle bar under the central screen along with other climate control, start/stop button, parking brake, etc. Interestingly, there’s no instrument panel on offer. Other features include LED Matrix headlights, heads-up display, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and brake assist.

Mini is offering two powertrain options for the fourth-gen Cooper. The first option is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol in the entry-level Cooper C. This engine delviers 154 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. This version of Cooper can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.7 seconds.

The other option is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol unit for the Cooper S which churns out 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The Cooper S can accelerate 0-100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. Both engines are paired with automatic transmissions.