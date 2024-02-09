One of world’s best-known conductors, Japan’s Seiji Ozawa dies at the age of 88

Japan’s Seiji Ozawa, renowned as one of the most prominent orchestra conductors of his era, passed away from heart failure at the age of 88, NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, reported on Friday.

Born in China, Ozawa enjoyed a distinguished career spanning decades, conducting elite orchestras worldwide, yet he maintained a down-to-earth demeanor, often opting for baseball-themed ties and preferring to be addressed by his first name rather than the traditional “maestro”.

His charismatic persona, characterized by his voluminous hair and warm smile, captivated audiences, particularly during his nearly three-decade tenure as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the United States.

In 2020, Ozawa received the honor of having his birthday, September 1, designated as “Seiji Ozawa Day” in Boston, a gesture that deeply touched him and underscored his close ties to the city. Reflecting on this recognition, Ozawa expressed gratitude, describing Boston as his second home and emphasizing its profound significance in his life.

Even in his native Tokyo, Ozawa remained approachable and unassuming, often seen on subway platforms sporting the attire of his beloved Boston Red Sox baseball team, engaging in casual conversations with admirers.

Despite his immense talent, Ozawa remained humble, acknowledging the effort he invested in his craft. He dismissed the notion of innate genius, emphasizing the importance of diligence and perseverance in his pursuit of music.

Ozawa’s illustrious career was not without challenges, as he battled health issues, including oesophageal cancer diagnosed in 2010 during his tenure with the Vienna State Opera. Despite setbacks, including a back injury requiring surgery and recurring bouts of pneumonia, Ozawa’s passion for music remained undiminished.

In a 2013 interview with Reuters, Ozawa affirmed his unwavering commitment to his craft, vowing to continue teaching and conducting orchestras until his last breath, a testament to his enduring dedication and love for music. Throughout the interview, he proudly displayed his allegiance to the Boston Red Sox, symbolizing his deep-rooted connection to the city and the values it represented.