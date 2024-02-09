Papanasam Beach in Varkala, Kerala, Listed Among Top 100 Beaches Worldwide

Varkala’s Papanasham Beach has achieved a significant milestone by securing a place among the world’s top 100 beaches in Lonely Planet’s renowned guidebook, “Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches.” Situated approximately 45 kilometers north of Kerala’s capital, the beach is easily accessible via road and rail, attracting a plethora of backpackers due to its stunning cliffside setting. Recognized as a geological monument by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the beach offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and serves as a popular destination for both international and domestic tourists.

Notably, Papanasham Beach stands out for its unique feature of being the only location in southern Kerala where cliffs directly meet the Arabian Sea. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas hailed this recognition as a significant achievement, emphasizing the global influence of Lonely Planet’s travel publications and its positive impact on enhancing the beach’s reputation as a top-tier tourist spot. In response to this accolade, the government has pledged to accelerate the development project for Varkala, aiming to elevate the area into a world-class tourism hub.

The comprehensive destination development initiative for Varkala encompasses various measures, including the preservation of the Varkala Cliff, improving accessibility through innovative transportation solutions like buggies and electric autos, enhancing infrastructure and safety standards, and implementing eco-friendly practices to minimize pollution. Additionally, Kerala Tourism is actively promoting adventure tourism activities at the beach, such as the recently inaugurated floating bridge, alongside hosting events like the International Surfing Festival scheduled for March 29 to 31.