PM declares Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, M.S. Swaminathan

PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for P.V. Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, and M.S. Swaminathan, along with two other recipients, Karpoori Thakur and L.K. Advani. This year sees the highest number of Bharat Ratnas awarded in a single year, with five recipients named. Rao, known for his economic reforms, Singh, a champion of farmer causes, and Swaminathan, a pioneer in agricultural science, are lauded for their significant contributions to the nation.

Singh’s recognition comes amid talks of a potential alliance between his grandson’s party, the RLD, and the BJP. PM Modi pays homage to Rao’s extensive service to the nation in various capacities, highlighting his pivotal role in India’s economic development and global integration. Rao’s tenure is praised for ushering in significant transformations and enriching India’s cultural heritage.

Swaminathan is acknowledged for his monumental contributions to agriculture and farmers’ welfare, with PM Modi underscoring his role in achieving agricultural self-reliance and modernization. The posthumous awards reflect the recognition of these stalwarts’ enduring legacies, with Advani being the sole living recipient among this year’s honorees.