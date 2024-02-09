Postpartum yoga poses you should avoid

A restful and supported postpartum recovery is crucial for a new mom. It will promote bonding with the baby and contribute to her overall health and happiness after birth.

Engaging in yoga poses during your postpartum phase can aid both your physical and mental recovery. However, it’s crucial to steer clear of specific poses to prevent potential injuries and ensure a smooth recovery process.

Here are 6 yoga poses that women should avoid after giving birth:

1. Deep backbends:

Deep backbends like wheel pose or camel pose may strain the abdominal muscles and pelvic floor, which are still recovering after childbirth. These poses can put excessive pressure on the pelvic floor and lower back, potentially exacerbating any issues related to childbirth

2. Intense core work:

Vigorous core exercises like boat pose or intense abdominal crunches should be avoided during the postpartum period. The abdominal muscles need time to heal, and these exercises can potentially hinder the recovery process.

3. Strong twist:

Twisting poses, such as a revolved triangle or twisted chair pose, can place strain on the abdominal region and may be uncomfortable for women who have recently given birth. These poses might interfere with the healing of the abdominal muscles and should be approached with caution.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2024: Know different types of hugs and their meanings

4. Deep forward bends:

Yoga poses, like seated forward, bend, or Uttanasana, can put pressure on the abdomen and may not be comfortable for women who have recently given birth. These poses can strain the healing abdominal muscles and are best avoided until the body is ready and recovered.

5. Inversions:

Inversions like headstands or handstands can be challenging for the pelvic floor muscles, which undergo significant stress during childbirth. These poses may not be ideal for postpartum women, as they could exacerbate pelvic floor issues.

6. High-lunge variations:

high-lunge variations with deep backbends may strain the lower back and pelvis. Postpartum women should be cautious with these poses, especially if they experience discomfort.