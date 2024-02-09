Pure EV launches X Platform 2.0 Limited Edition variants for ePluto Series

Mumbai: Hyderabad based two-wheeler electric manufacturer, Pure EV has launched the X Platform 2.0 Limited Edition variants for the ePluto 7G, Pro, and Max models. The X Platform 2.0 Limited Edition variants build upon the X Platform, incorporating 12 features.

The company claims that the scooter can reach 58 kmph across all three variants in the eco mode. The Limited Edition variants feature a revamped Sports mode, contributing to an overall increase in speed to 72 kmph.

‘We are delighted to introduce the X Platform 2.0 Limited Edition variants for the ePluto Series. These models represent a new era in electric mobility, offering a power-packed user experience. A lot of effort has been invested in R&D over the past few months behind this groundbreaking release,’ said Rohit Vadera, CEO, Pure EV.

The new ePluto 7G from PURE EV is equipped with a 3.0 kWh battery and a 1.5 kW motor (electric). This electric scooter is claimed to have a range between 100 and 150 km with a single charge .This electric scooter will be available in three different colours-Matte Black, Grey, and white.