Report: Indian military personnel in Maldives to be replaced with ‘competent Indian technical personnel’

On Thursday (Feb 9), Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announced that Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives would be substituted with “capable Indian technical personnel.” This decision follows closely after India and Maldives concluded their second high-level meeting in New Delhi.

The Maldives, an archipelago nation situated in the Indian Ocean, has historically maintained strong ties with India, owing to their geographic proximity and cultural affinities. However, tensions have arisen following the ascent of President Mohamed Muizzu’s pro-China administration, which has strained the India-Maldives relationship. Previously, President Muizzu had urged India to withdraw its approximately 80 military personnel from the island nation.

Addressing the outcomes of the recent bilateral discussions held in New Delhi, reports indicate that both parties agreed to replace Indian military personnel stationed at one of the three aviation platforms by March 10, with the remaining replacements to be executed by May 10. Additionally, in response to speculations regarding India’s budgetary allocations for the Maldives, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal hinted at potential revisions to the figures. He reiterated India’s steadfast commitment as a significant developmental partner for the Maldives, emphasizing the enduring importance of their relationship.

In essence, the decision to substitute Indian military personnel with proficient technical personnel underscores ongoing efforts to navigate and address evolving dynamics in the India-Maldives relationship, while reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting the developmental aspirations of its neighboring island nation.