Shiv Sena leader killed during facebook live, attacker commits suicide

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was fatally shot during a Facebook Live session by a local social activist, who then took his own life, in Borivali (West), Mumbai. The incident, captured on video, showed Ghosalkar being shot multiple times in the abdomen and shoulder by the assailant, Mauris Noronha. Ghosalkar, aged 40 and son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and a former corporator. The video footage displayed the shocking turn of events, raising concerns about the state’s law and order situation, particularly following recent incidents involving political figures.

The police revealed that Ghosalkar sustained four bullet wounds, inflicted by Noronha using an illegal pistol, who then proceeded to shoot himself. Although Ghosalkar and Noronha had a personal feud, the Facebook Live session was intended to reconcile and address issues for the betterment of the IC Colony area. This incident occurred shortly after another incident involving a BJP MLA firing at an Eknath Shinde faction leader in a police station at Ulhasnagar, prompting Chief Minister Shinde to launch a probe into the matter.