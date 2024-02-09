Sonia Gandhi Considering Rajya Sabha Candidacy from Rajasthan

There is speculation within the Congress party that former president Sonia Gandhi might be nominated as one of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This possibility suggests that she may opt out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Sonia Gandhi, who has represented Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha for several terms, could potentially transition to the upper house, thereby vacating the constituency in Uttar Pradesh, historically considered a stronghold of the Gandhi family along with neighbouring Amethi.

While Congress state units in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan have offered seats to Sonia Gandhi, it is believed that Rajasthan would be her preferred choice to enter the Rajya Sabha. Despite no formal meeting to finalize nominations, the Congress is likely to prioritize local faces from southern states like Karnataka and Telangana for the upcoming elections, scheduled for February 27.

Opting for Telangana could reinforce the perception of the Congress leadership’s focus on the southern region, particularly after Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala. With the aim of maximizing Lok Sabha seats in the south, the party intends to field local leaders who can appeal to state-level caste dynamics, considering this as a strategic move for the parliamentary elections. Additionally, Rajasthan is viewed as a safer option for Sonia Gandhi compared to Himachal Pradesh, given its greater prominence in the Hindi heartland and a larger Assembly, reducing the risk of cross-voting. The party hopes to secure around 10 seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, with expectations of winning seats across various states including Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.