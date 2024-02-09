Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher today. At close, BSE Sensex was up 167.06 points, or 0.23%, at 71,595.49. NSE Nifty ended at 21,782.50 , up 64.55 points, or 0.3%. The Nifty Bank index surged 775 points. Midcap Index slipped by 439 points to 48,889.

Top gainers were State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Wipro. Top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Power Grid, and Tata Motors.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,933.78 crore on Thursday. The BSE Sensex fell by 723.57 points, or 1%, to settle at 71,428.43 on. The Nifty declined by 212.55 points or 0.97% to 21,717.95.