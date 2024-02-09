DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Feb 9, 2024, 07:51 pm IST

Mumbai:  Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher today. At close, BSE Sensex was up 167.06 points, or 0.23%, at 71,595.49. NSE Nifty ended at 21,782.50 , up 64.55 points, or 0.3%. The Nifty Bank index surged  775 points.  Midcap Index slipped by 439 points to 48,889.

Top gainers were  State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and Wipro. Top losers were  Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Power Grid, and Tata Motors.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,933.78 crore on Thursday. The BSE Sensex  fell by 723.57 points, or 1%, to settle at 71,428.43 on. The Nifty declined by 212.55 points or 0.97% to 21,717.95.

