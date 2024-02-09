Tata Motors launches Tiago CNG AMT, Tigor CNG AMT in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched the Tiago CNG AMT and the Tigor CNG AMT in the Indian markets. The former is offered at a starting price of Rs 7,89,900 (ex-showroom) and the latter is available at Rs 8,84,900 (ex-showroom).

The Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG are the maiden CNG cars with automated manual transmission (AMT) in India. Their claimed mileage is 28.06km/kg.

The Tiago and the Tigor employ the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. It develops 86PS and 113Nm in petrol mode and 73.4PS and 95Nm in CNG mode. Both petrol and CNG versions have 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT choices now.

Below are the variant-wise Tata Tiago CNG AMT prices (ex-showroom).

XTA – Rs 7,89,900

XZA+ – Rs 8,79,900

XZA+ DT – Rs 8,89,900

XZA NRG – Rs 8,79,900

Following are the variant-wise Tata Tigor CNG AMT prices (ex-showroom).

XZA – Rs 8,84,900

XZA+ – Rs 9,54,900

Also Read: BHIM app is giving up to Rs 750 cashback offers: Know how to avail it

Tata has also introduced new colours, like Tornado Blue for the Tiago, Grassland Beige for the Tiago NRG and Meteor Bronze for the Tigor.

Both the models get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, an 8-speaker Harman sound system, Type-C fast charging ports, a rear defogger, and automatic climate control. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera with sensors.