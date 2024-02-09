UAE authority announces rolling road closures: Details

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures on Friday. The road closures were announced due to the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

ITC said that there will be rolling closures in certain parts of the UAE capital from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. The first closure will take place from 12.30pm to 12.55pm followed by the second phase from 12.55pm to 1.30pm. The third phase is from 1.30pm to 1.40pm followed by the fourth phase from 1.40pm to 2.30pm.

The fifth phase will be from 2.30pm to 3pm, while the sixth phase will be from 3pm to 3.10pm. The seventh phase will see a closure from 3.10pm to 3.20pm followed by the eighth phase from 3.20pm to 3.30pm.

The ninth phase takes place from 3.30pm to 3.35pm followed by the 10th phase from 3.35pm to 3.45pm. The 11th and final phas will be from 3.45pm to 4.30pm.

The second stage of the Tour will take place from Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum to Madinat Zayed. The second stage of the Tour, named the Modon Stage, sees riders from the 20 teams traversing a distance of 113km.

The third stage is from Al Ain Police Museum to Jebel Hafeet on Saturday, while the fourth and final stage will see the riders start at Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum and finishing at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.