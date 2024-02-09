Vandiperiyar rape and murder case victim’s mother demands reinvestigation

The mother of a six-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Vandiperiyar, Idukki, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive for the state government to initiate a re-investigation into the case. She specifically requests the formation of a special probe team led by a senior IPS officer with expertise in forensic science, sexual, and homicide case investigations. The petitioner highlights concerns about the earlier investigation, which she alleges was conducted in a biased manner, leading to the acquittal of the accused.

According to the petitioner, the earlier investigation lacked proper collection and handling of material evidence, and no efforts were made to examine fingerprints collected from the crime scene. Furthermore, the absence of DNA examination on collected samples of spermatozoa and semen raises questions about the thoroughness of the initial investigation. The petitioner emphasizes the need for an impartial and efficient reinvestigation to gather substantial circumstantial and medical evidence, as per established forensic legal procedures.

The petitioner invokes a precedent set by the Supreme Court, which allows for the setting aside of investigations deemed unfair, tainted, or mala fide. She asserts that the previous investigation exhibited recklessness and irresponsibility, indicating a deliberate attempt to shield someone from legal repercussions. Therefore, she contends that a fresh inquiry is imperative to ensure justice for the victim and her family.