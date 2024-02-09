Yamaha launches Chrome and Metallic Black colour options of FZ-X in India: Details

Mumbai: Yamaha has officially launched the Chrome and Metallic Black colour options FZ-X in India. The brand has earlier the showcased the model at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome finish is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, while the Metallic Black is priced at Rs 1.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The first 100 bookings will get a free Casio G-Shock watch on delivery of the vehicle.

The Yamaha FZ-X is powered by the same 149cc air-cooled engine that makes 12.2bhp and 13.3Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension setup consists of a 41mm telescopic fork and a monoshock. Braking duties are taken care of by a 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc brake with single-channel ABS.

The new Yamaha FZ-X gets a Traction Control System (TCS), multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, and Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect App, among others.