6 killed, over 20 injured in lorry-bus collision

Nellore: In a tragic incident, 6 people were killed and over 20 injured in an accident. The accident involved 2 trucks and a private bus. The accident took place at the Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per police, a truck which was headed to Srikalahasti was hit by another truck carrying iron, the driver of the iron-laden truck lost control and hit the bus which was coming in the opposite direction. 4 people died on the spot, and two others died at a hospital.

Probe in the case is underway and police has registered a case.