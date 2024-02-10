71st Miss World Festival to take place across some of the most spectacular venues in India

With anticipation reaching its zenith for the global extravaganza, the Miss World Organization has officially declared that the 71st Miss World Festival is scheduled to unfold between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, at some of India’s most breathtaking venues. The pre-launch conference, held today in the Capital at Hotel The Ashok, witnessed a significant moment in the event’s history, as a dazzling array of Miss Worlds, including the Current Miss World Ms. Karolina Bielawska, alongside Former Miss World winners Ms. Toni Ann Singh, Ms. Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Ms. Manushi Chillar, and Ms. Stephanie Del Valle, gathered for the first time to set the stage for the Grand Finale.

The 71st Miss World festival will kick off with “The Opening Ceremony” and “India Welcomes the World Gala” orchestrated by the India Tourism Development.

The grand finale promises to be an extraordinary spectacle at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th, and it will be broadcast and streamed globally. This star-studded celebration, like none other before, will feature renowned celebrities whose exceptional performances will enhance the event’s allure.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, Ms. Julia Morley, expressed her sentiments, saying, “My affection for India is no secret, and hosting the 71st Miss World Festival in this country holds immense significance for me. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Jamil Saidi for his Herculean efforts in realizing our return to India. We have assembled the finest team for the 71st edition.”